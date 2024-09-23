U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.37

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.37 and last traded at $75.04, with a volume of 900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.62.

U-Haul Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.20). U-Haul had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that U-Haul Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of U-Haul

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of U-Haul in the 4th quarter worth about $6,061,000. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 9.5% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 112,804 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 290.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in U-Haul during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in U-Haul by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company's stock.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

