Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Down 9.5% Following Weak Earnings

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) shares fell 9.5% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $198.50 and last traded at $198.8540. 1,012,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,244,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.82.

The medical research company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $696.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.10 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Get Natera alerts: Sign Up

More Natera News

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natera from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Natera from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Natera from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTRA

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,070 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.74, for a total transaction of $594,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,293,298.34. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider John Fesko sold 1,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.10, for a total value of $344,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 187,511 shares in the company, valued at $38,270,995.10. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 38,266 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natera by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,854,334 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,944,800,000 after buying an additional 1,225,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Natera by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,976,325 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,140,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,599 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $545,624,000 after buying an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 37.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,665,013 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $428,987,000 after buying an additional 727,366 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 1,446.1% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,633,334 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $603,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Natera Stock Down 10.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.02. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of -129.48 and a beta of 1.57.

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Natera, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Natera wasn't on the list.

While Natera currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here