Natera (NTRA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($0.55) per share and revenue of $617.5290 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.81. Natera had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Natera Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $194.75 on Thursday. Natera has a 12-month low of $131.81 and a 12-month high of $256.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.29 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.80.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.14, for a total value of $1,191,769.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 150,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,777,983.66. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,070 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.74, for a total transaction of $594,781.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 58,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,293,298.34. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,069 shares of company stock worth $30,896,634. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Natera by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,993 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company's stock.

Natera News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Natera this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly constructive: multiple recent “Buy/Outperform/Overweight” ratings and a median analyst price target around $260 support longer‑term upside expectations. Read More.

Wall Street remains broadly constructive: multiple recent “Buy/Outperform/Overweight” ratings and a median analyst price target around $260 support longer‑term upside expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Executives sold shares (CEO Steven Chapman, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy and others) in recent Form 4 filings; each sale was reported as part of pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans and described as covering tax withholding from vested awards — a technical liquidity event rather than an obvious signal of deteriorating fundamentals. See one of the SEC filings for details. Read More.

Executives sold shares (CEO Steven Chapman, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy and others) in recent Form 4 filings; each sale was reported as part of pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans and described as covering tax withholding from vested awards — a technical liquidity event rather than an obvious signal of deteriorating fundamentals. See one of the SEC filings for details. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings scheduled for May 7 create a common short‑term volatility catalyst as traders de‑risk into the print; positioning ahead of the report is likely amplifying intraday moves. Read More.

Upcoming earnings scheduled for May 7 create a common short‑term volatility catalyst as traders de‑risk into the print; positioning ahead of the report is likely amplifying intraday moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights near‑term sentiment headwinds: recurring insider‑sale headlines, a recent downgrade to “Hold” in April, and investor concern around the company’s 2026 revenue/gross‑margin setup (guidance cited in recent company updates) are being interpreted as reasons to reduce exposure. The Quiver note also documents heavy insider selling activity historically (many more sales than buys), which can keep an overhang on momentum names. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Natera

About Natera

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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