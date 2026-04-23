Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 10,777 Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 10,777 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $1,565,359.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,380. This trade represents a 47.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 24,788 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.86, for a total transaction of $3,615,577.68.

On Friday, February 20th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 4,260 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $533,735.40.

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Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $141.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $147.25. The company's fifty day moving average is $130.29 and its 200-day moving average is $128.03.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 20.51%.Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded ABNB to Overweight and raised its price target to $178 (from $136), calling Airbnb at a potential “business inflection” with accelerating growth and margin recovery — a direct catalyst for the bullish move. Read More.

Wells Fargo upgraded ABNB to Overweight and raised its price target to $178 (from $136), calling Airbnb at a potential “business inflection” with accelerating growth and margin recovery — a direct catalyst for the bullish move. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product expansion: Airbnb is quietly adding independent/boutique hotels in major cities (NYC, LA, Paris, Madrid), which could broaden its addressable market and strengthen its competitive moat if adoption scales. Read More.

Product expansion: Airbnb is quietly adding independent/boutique hotels in major cities (NYC, LA, Paris, Madrid), which could broaden its addressable market and strengthen its competitive moat if adoption scales. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market momentum into earnings: analysts and media note recent strong share gains and expectations for better year‑over‑year EPS in the upcoming quarter — this supports the rally but makes the stock sensitive to the May earnings print. Read More.

Market momentum into earnings: analysts and media note recent strong share gains and expectations for better year‑over‑year EPS in the upcoming quarter — this supports the rally but makes the stock sensitive to the May earnings print. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Talent flow: OpenAI hired a former Airbnb exec to lead EMEA — notable for tech talent movement but not a direct business indicator for Airbnb’s near‑term revenue or margins. Read More.

Talent flow: OpenAI hired a former Airbnb exec to lead EMEA — notable for tech talent movement but not a direct business indicator for Airbnb’s near‑term revenue or margins. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares at ~\$142.59 last week (SEC filing). Repeated, large insider sales can spook investors, especially near recent highs. Read More.

Insider selling: Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares at ~\$142.59 last week (SEC filing). Repeated, large insider sales can spook investors, especially near recent highs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and guidance risk: coverage flags the stock’s strong one‑year gains and higher multiples — a modest guidance miss or any signs the hotel push changes margin dynamics could trigger a sell‑off. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $258,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 55.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company's stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $411,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 9.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,054 shares of the company's stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Airbnb to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.08.

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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