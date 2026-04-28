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National Bank Financial Cuts Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Price Target to C$20.00

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Stingray Digitl logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • National Bank Financial cut Stingray Digitl's price target from C$21.00 to C$20.00 while keeping an outperform rating, with the new target implying roughly a 35.14% upside from the previous close.
  • RAY shares traded down to C$14.80 on Tuesday (volume 33,690) versus a 50‑day moving average of C$15.20; the stock's one‑year range is C$7.92–C$18.00 and market capitalization is about C$1.01 billion.
  • In the most recent quarter Stingray reported earnings of C$0.38 per share and revenue of C$124.84 million.
  • Interested in Stingray Digitl? Here are five stocks we like better.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock's previous close.

Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

RAY stock traded down C$0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,753. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.20. Stingray Digitl has a 1-year low of C$7.92 and a 1-year high of C$18.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.84 million for the quarter.

Stingray Digitl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leveraging our expertise in personal care electrical appliance industry, we aim to promote consumer lifestyles and drive the awareness of personal grooming. Through Pure Beauty, we principally engage in the sourcing and wholesaling of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. We also provide product design and development collaboration as a value-added service for our customers. Our customers are brand owners of personal care electrical appliances who market and sell their personal care electrical appliances products to end consumers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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