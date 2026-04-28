National Bank Financial Cuts Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) Price Target to C$20.00

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock's previous close.

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Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

RAY stock traded down C$0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 33,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,753. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.20. Stingray Digitl has a 1-year low of C$7.92 and a 1-year high of C$18.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.84 million for the quarter.

Stingray Digitl Company Profile

Leveraging our expertise in personal care electrical appliance industry, we aim to promote consumer lifestyles and drive the awareness of personal grooming. Through Pure Beauty, we principally engage in the sourcing and wholesaling of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. We also provide product design and development collaboration as a value-added service for our customers. Our customers are brand owners of personal care electrical appliances who market and sell their personal care electrical appliances products to end consumers.

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