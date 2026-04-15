National Bank Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$147.00 to C$164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.23% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$156.44.

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Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$151.53. 320,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,736. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$145.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$138.32. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$126.11 and a 12 month high of C$154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of C$4.46 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 7,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$135.68 per share, with a total value of C$1,004,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,004,032. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$141.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,463.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,690,345.97. This represents a 3.36% increase in their position. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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