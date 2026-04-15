National Bank Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the mining company's stock. National Bank Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Capstone Copper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Capstone Copper from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$16.10.

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Capstone Copper Stock Performance

CS stock traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$12.88. 2,400,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$5.76 and a 12 month high of C$18.04. The stock's fifty day moving average price is C$12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of C$906.88 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone's main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

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