National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. National Bank had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

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National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 384,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,490. National Bank has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.49.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. National Bank's payout ratio is 47.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised National Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on National Bank from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded National Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 151,699 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $910,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Finally, SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation NYSE: NBHC is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Through its network of community bank subsidiaries, the company provides deposit, lending and payment solutions to consumer, small business and commercial clients across multiple U.S. markets.

Since its founding in 1992, National Bank Holdings has pursued a growth strategy focused on acquiring and integrating locally branded community banks. Its footprint spans the Midwest and Southern United States, including Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee.

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