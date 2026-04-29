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National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
National Bank of Canada logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) from a "strong‑buy" to a "hold," reducing a notable source of bullish analyst support.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed — one Strong Buy, three Buy and four Hold — resulting in an average rating of "Moderate Buy."
  • The bank beat quarterly EPS estimates ($2.34 vs. $2.15) but missed revenue expectations ($2.85B vs. $3.68B); shares opened at $148.39, near a 52‑week high, with a P/E of 19.81.
  • Interested in National Bank of Canada? Here are five stocks we like better.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $148.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $150.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.00 and a 200-day moving average of $125.99.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada OTCMKTS: NTIOF is a full‑service Canadian financial institution headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The bank offers a broad range of products and services for personal, commercial and institutional clients, including deposit accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, small‑ and medium‑sized business banking, corporate lending, and cash management solutions.

In addition to traditional banking, National Bank provides wealth management and brokerage services through its private banking and advisory channels, and operates an investment banking and capital markets platform that delivers underwriting, advisory, trading and research services.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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