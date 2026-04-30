National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.66 and last traded at $150.66, with a volume of 4064 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.20.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.9%

The business's 50 day moving average is $137.84 and its 200-day moving average is $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada OTCMKTS: NTIOF is a full‑service Canadian financial institution headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The bank offers a broad range of products and services for personal, commercial and institutional clients, including deposit accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, small‑ and medium‑sized business banking, corporate lending, and cash management solutions.

In addition to traditional banking, National Bank provides wealth management and brokerage services through its private banking and advisory channels, and operates an investment banking and capital markets platform that delivers underwriting, advisory, trading and research services.

Further Reading

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