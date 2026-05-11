National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "sell" rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get National Grid Transco alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on National Grid Transco

Institutional Trading of National Grid Transco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid Transco during the first quarter valued at $490,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in National Grid Transco by 79.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,966 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 12.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,375 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company's stock.

National Grid Transco Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE NGG opened at $86.92 on Monday. National Grid Transco has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $94.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About National Grid Transco

National Grid Transco NYSE: NGG is a utility company focused on the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The company builds, owns, operates and maintains large-scale energy infrastructure, including high-voltage electricity transmission lines, electricity distribution networks and high-pressure gas pipelines. Its core activities center on providing safe, reliable delivery of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers while meeting regulatory requirements across its service territories.

Services provided by National Grid Transco encompass network operation and maintenance, system balancing and control, metering and connections, and capital investment in grid modernization and reliability projects.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Grid Transco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Grid Transco wasn't on the list.

While National Grid Transco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here