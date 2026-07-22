Go Pro
→ He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

National Steel (NYSE:SID) Trading 6.5% Higher - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
National Steel logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • National Steel (NYSE:SID) rose 6.5% in mid-day trading, reaching as high as $1.06 after closing at $1.00 the prior session.
  • Analysts remain cautious: the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a target price of $1.40, with recent notes including a Zacks upgrade to Hold and a Weiss Ratings Sell rating.
  • The company’s latest earnings disappointed, with Q1 EPS of -$0.08 versus expectations for a profit, and revenue of $2.04 billion came in slightly below estimates.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of National Steel.

National Steel Company (NYSE:SID - Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.0650. 593,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,646,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SID shares. Zacks Research raised shares of National Steel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of National Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $1.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SID

National Steel Trading Up 6.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

National Steel (NYSE:SID - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. National Steel had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Steel Company will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Steel stock. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of National Steel Company (NYSE:SID - Free Report) by 175.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP's holdings in National Steel were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About National Steel

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in National Steel Right Now?

Before you consider National Steel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Steel wasn't on the list.

While National Steel currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The cat is out the bag
The cat is out the bag
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines