National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1618 per share and revenue of $171.1390 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $181.69 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 10.48%.National Storage Affiliates Trust's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA stock opened at $43.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a $0.0336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. National Storage Affiliates Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 304.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSA. Evercore set a $46.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a "cautious" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.50 to $43.62 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $38.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional Trading of National Storage Affiliates Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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