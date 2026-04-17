National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's Why

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.66 and last traded at $42.9940, with a volume of 21610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $33.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.08.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $187.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. National Storage Affiliates Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. National Storage Affiliates Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 330.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 258.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 118,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 85,382 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,962 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth $9,293,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth $33,082,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.6% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 122,774 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and operation of self-storage properties in the United States. Since its initial public offering in August 2015, NSA has pursued a growth strategy built on strategic acquisitions and partnerships, establishing a diversified portfolio of assets backed by a centralized support platform. The Trust’s model combines the scalability of a national REIT with the local expertise of affiliate operators.

The company’s core business involves providing flexible storage solutions to both individual and commercial customers.

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