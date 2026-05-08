Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $348.00 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 3.58%.Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGVC. Weiss Ratings raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NGVC

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc operates a chain of specialty grocery stores focused on natural and organic products. Founded in 1955 by Margaret and Philip Isely in Lakewood, Colorado, the company has built a reputation on strict product standards, including certified organic produce, non-GMO groceries and dietary supplements. Natural Grocers emphasizes whole, unprocessed foods and carries a broad assortment of private-label and national brands that meet its quality guidelines.

The company's core offerings include fresh fruits and vegetables, bulk foods, vitamins, minerals and nutritional supplements, as well as natural body care and household items.

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