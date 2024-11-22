Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.25, but opened at $38.23. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 82,448 shares.

Get NGVC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,658 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 45.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,639 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage wasn't on the list.

While Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here