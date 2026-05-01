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NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital Group

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
NatWest Group logo with Financial Services background
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NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital Group to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 750 to GBX 780 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 725 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 730 to GBX 840 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 712.86.

Get Our Latest Report on NWG

NatWest Group Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 563.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 468 and a 12 month high of GBX 705.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 583.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 606.88.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 68 EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We're a UK-focussed bank serving over 20 million customers, with businesses across retail, commercial and private banking markets. With a brand history stretching back nearly 300 years, we have our roots in the communities we serve across every nation and region of the UK. Our brands include NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Ulster Bank and Coutts.

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Analyst Recommendations for NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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