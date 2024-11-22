NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.92. NatWest Group shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 565,326 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NatWest Group from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NatWest Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,878 shares of the company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,328 shares of the company's stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 62,994 shares of the company's stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

