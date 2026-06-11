Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.75% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Navan in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Navan from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Navan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Navan in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Navan in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.43.

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Navan Price Performance

Shares of NAVN opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Navan has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.99. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter. The company's revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Navan will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Navan

In related news, CTO Ilan Ezra Twig sold 49,210 shares of Navan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $424,190.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 538,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,637,663.44. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Eric Sindicich sold 51,169 shares of Navan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,033,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 549,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,870.20. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,500. 63.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Navan by 733.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 185,271 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Navan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Navan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Navan by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter.

Key Navan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Navan reported first-quarter EPS of $0.08, beating the consensus estimate for a loss, while revenue came in at $220.23 million, up 39.8% year over year and above expectations. Navan Earnings Report

Navan reported first-quarter EPS of $0.08, beating the consensus estimate for a loss, while revenue came in at $220.23 million, up 39.8% year over year and above expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2027 revenue guidance to $907 million-$913 million, well ahead of Wall Street estimates, and also guided Q2 revenue above consensus, signaling continued momentum. Navan Stock Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance

The company raised FY2027 revenue guidance to $907 million-$913 million, well ahead of Wall Street estimates, and also guided Q2 revenue above consensus, signaling continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management said gross booking volume rose 50% year over year and highlighted accelerating growth and enterprise traction, which supports the bullish reaction. Navan Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

Management said gross booking volume rose 50% year over year and highlighted accelerating growth and enterprise traction, which supports the bullish reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Navan also announced product progress, including AI agent integrations with Gemini Enterprise and its “Navan Anywhere” offering, which may help long-term positioning but is less of a near-term earnings driver. Navan Integrates AI Agents into Gemini Enterprise

About Navan

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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