Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.58% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NAVN. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Navan in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Navan from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Navan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Navan from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Navan from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Navan alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Navan

Navan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVN opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Navan has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of -9.99.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navan will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navan

In other Navan news, President Michael Eric Sindicich sold 51,169 shares of Navan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,033,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 549,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,870.20. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Ilan Ezra Twig sold 49,210 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $424,190.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 538,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,637,663.44. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,500. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. acquired a new position in Navan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,658,000. a16z Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,497,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,088,000. Cosmic Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,930,000. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,332,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Navan

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Navan posted Q1 results that beat expectations on both revenue and EPS, with revenue up 39.8% year over year and EPS of $0.08 versus expectations for a loss. The company also raised FY2027 revenue guidance above Wall Street estimates. Navan Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

Navan posted Q1 results that beat expectations on both revenue and EPS, with revenue up 39.8% year over year and EPS of $0.08 versus expectations for a loss. The company also raised FY2027 revenue guidance above Wall Street estimates. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more bullish after the print, with Mizuho, BTIG, and BMO all lifting price targets to $30 and maintaining positive ratings, reinforcing the view that recent execution is better than expected.

Analysts turned more bullish after the print, with Mizuho, BTIG, and BMO all lifting price targets to $30 and maintaining positive ratings, reinforcing the view that recent execution is better than expected. Positive Sentiment: Management said gross bookings surged 50% and enterprise demand remained strong, while the company cited accelerating growth and continued customer momentum. Navan raises revenue forecast amid enterprise client growth, strong demand

Management said gross bookings surged 50% and enterprise demand remained strong, while the company cited accelerating growth and continued customer momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Navan is also highlighting new AI-related product initiatives, including Gemini Enterprise integration and “Navan Anywhere,” which may support longer-term growth but are not an immediate financial catalyst. Navan Integrates AI Agents into Gemini Enterprise

Navan is also highlighting new AI-related product initiatives, including Gemini Enterprise integration and “Navan Anywhere,” which may support longer-term growth but are not an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One caution for investors is valuation: after the rally, Navan trades at a rich multiple, and some analysts say much of the growth is already priced in. A note from Seeking Alpha also pointed out that card and payment volume growth is lagging the core travel business, which could limit upside if expansion slows. Navan's Q1 Growth Impresses, But Valuation Is Very Expensive

Navan Company Profile

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Navan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Navan wasn't on the list.

While Navan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here