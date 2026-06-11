Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NAVN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Navan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Navan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Navan from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Navan from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Navan from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.64.

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Navan Price Performance

NASDAQ NAVN traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.72. 8,210,991 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,893. Navan has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm's 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter. Navan's revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Navan will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Navan

In other news, CTO Ilan Ezra Twig sold 49,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $424,190.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 538,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,663.44. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Eric Sindicich sold 51,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,033,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 549,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,870.20. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,592 shares of company stock worth $2,778,500. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVN. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Navan by 733.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 185,271 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Navan during the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Navan during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Navan by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,212 shares of the company's stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the period.

Navan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Navan posted a strong Q1 beat, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.08 versus expectations for a loss, while revenue rose 39.8% year over year to $220.23 million. Navan Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

Navan posted a strong Q1 beat, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.08 versus expectations for a loss, while revenue rose 39.8% year over year to $220.23 million. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2027 outlook, with revenue guidance of $907 million to $913 million, above Wall Street estimates, signaling continued momentum in enterprise travel and expense demand. Navan lifts 2027 outlook on strong Q1 performance

The company raised its FY2027 outlook, with revenue guidance of $907 million to $913 million, above Wall Street estimates, signaling continued momentum in enterprise travel and expense demand. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive, including Citizens JMP raising its target to $38, Bank of America to $26, and Mizuho, BTIG, and BMO all lifting targets to $30, reinforcing the post-earnings upside narrative. Benzinga analyst target updates

Several analysts turned more constructive, including Citizens JMP raising its target to $38, Bank of America to $26, and Mizuho, BTIG, and BMO all lifting targets to $30, reinforcing the post-earnings upside narrative. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying also pointed to rising bullish sentiment, with options volume well above normal as traders positioned for more upside in NAVN. Benzinga unusual options trading

Unusual call buying also pointed to rising bullish sentiment, with options volume well above normal as traders positioned for more upside in NAVN. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighted strong growth metrics such as 50% gross booking volume growth and tripled RFP activity, but also noted the stock’s valuation remains expensive after the recent rally. Navan's Q1 Growth Impresses, But Valuation Is Very Expensive

Navan Company Profile

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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