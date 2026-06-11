Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price points to a potential upside of 43.75% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Navan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Navan from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Navan from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Navan from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Navan in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $25.43.

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Navan Stock Performance

Shares of NAVN opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business's 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. Navan has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.99.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter. The company's revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navan will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Navan

In related news, CEO Ariel M. Cohen sold 151,007 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $1,301,680.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,003,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,653,773.16. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Eric Sindicich sold 51,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,033,613.80. Following the sale, the president owned 549,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,094,870.20. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,500. 63.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter valued at $852,658,000. a16z Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter valued at $464,497,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter valued at $274,088,000. Cosmic Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navan in the 4th quarter worth $121,930,000. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navan in the 4th quarter worth $100,332,000.

Key Navan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Navan reported first-quarter EPS of $0.08, beating the consensus estimate for a loss, while revenue came in at $220.23 million, up 39.8% year over year and above expectations. Navan Earnings Report

Navan reported first-quarter EPS of $0.08, beating the consensus estimate for a loss, while revenue came in at $220.23 million, up 39.8% year over year and above expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2027 revenue guidance to $907 million-$913 million, well ahead of Wall Street estimates, and also guided Q2 revenue above consensus, signaling continued momentum. Navan Stock Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance

The company raised FY2027 revenue guidance to $907 million-$913 million, well ahead of Wall Street estimates, and also guided Q2 revenue above consensus, signaling continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management said gross booking volume rose 50% year over year and highlighted accelerating growth and enterprise traction, which supports the bullish reaction. Navan Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

Management said gross booking volume rose 50% year over year and highlighted accelerating growth and enterprise traction, which supports the bullish reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Navan also announced product progress, including AI agent integrations with Gemini Enterprise and its “Navan Anywhere” offering, which may help long-term positioning but is less of a near-term earnings driver. Navan Integrates AI Agents into Gemini Enterprise

Navan Company Profile

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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