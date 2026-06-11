Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Mizuho

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.75% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NAVN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Navan from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Navan in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Navan from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Navan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Navan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.36.

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Navan Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Navan stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99. Navan has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $23.53.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter. Navan's revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navan will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Navan

In related news, President Michael Eric Sindicich sold 51,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,033,613.80. Following the sale, the president directly owned 549,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,094,870.20. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Ilan Ezra Twig sold 49,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $424,190.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 538,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,663.44. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 253,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,500. 63.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navan

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVN. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navan during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Key Navan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Navan reported first-quarter EPS of $0.08, beating the consensus estimate for a loss, while revenue came in at $220.23 million, up 39.8% year over year and above expectations. Navan Earnings Report

Navan reported first-quarter EPS of $0.08, beating the consensus estimate for a loss, while revenue came in at $220.23 million, up 39.8% year over year and above expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2027 revenue guidance to $907 million-$913 million, well ahead of Wall Street estimates, and also guided Q2 revenue above consensus, signaling continued momentum. Navan Stock Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance

The company raised FY2027 revenue guidance to $907 million-$913 million, well ahead of Wall Street estimates, and also guided Q2 revenue above consensus, signaling continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management said gross booking volume rose 50% year over year and highlighted accelerating growth and enterprise traction, which supports the bullish reaction. Navan Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

Management said gross booking volume rose 50% year over year and highlighted accelerating growth and enterprise traction, which supports the bullish reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Navan also announced product progress, including AI agent integrations with Gemini Enterprise and its “Navan Anywhere” offering, which may help long-term positioning but is less of a near-term earnings driver. Navan Integrates AI Agents into Gemini Enterprise

About Navan

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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