Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $25.34 and last traded at $22.7180, with a volume of 437222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Navan alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Navan

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Navan posted Q1 results that beat expectations on both revenue and EPS, with revenue up 39.8% year over year and EPS of $0.08 versus expectations for a loss. The company also raised FY2027 revenue guidance above Wall Street estimates. Navan Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

Navan posted Q1 results that beat expectations on both revenue and EPS, with revenue up 39.8% year over year and EPS of $0.08 versus expectations for a loss. The company also raised FY2027 revenue guidance above Wall Street estimates. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more bullish after the print, with Mizuho, BTIG, and BMO all lifting price targets to $30 and maintaining positive ratings, reinforcing the view that recent execution is better than expected.

Analysts turned more bullish after the print, with Mizuho, BTIG, and BMO all lifting price targets to $30 and maintaining positive ratings, reinforcing the view that recent execution is better than expected. Positive Sentiment: Management said gross bookings surged 50% and enterprise demand remained strong, while the company cited accelerating growth and continued customer momentum. Navan raises revenue forecast amid enterprise client growth, strong demand

Management said gross bookings surged 50% and enterprise demand remained strong, while the company cited accelerating growth and continued customer momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Navan is also highlighting new AI-related product initiatives, including Gemini Enterprise integration and “Navan Anywhere,” which may support longer-term growth but are not an immediate financial catalyst. Navan Integrates AI Agents into Gemini Enterprise

Navan is also highlighting new AI-related product initiatives, including Gemini Enterprise integration and “Navan Anywhere,” which may support longer-term growth but are not an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One caution for investors is valuation: after the rally, Navan trades at a rich multiple, and some analysts say much of the growth is already priced in. A note from Seeking Alpha also pointed out that card and payment volume growth is lagging the core travel business, which could limit upside if expansion slows. Navan's Q1 Growth Impresses, But Valuation Is Very Expensive

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Navan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Navan in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Navan in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Navan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Navan from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Navan

Insider Activity

In other Navan news, President Michael Eric Sindicich sold 51,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,033,613.80. Following the sale, the president directly owned 549,251 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,870.20. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ariel M. Cohen sold 151,007 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $1,301,680.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,003,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,773.16. This represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,500. 63.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Lunate Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Navan in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Navan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Navan Trading Up 11.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.19.

About Navan

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Navan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Navan wasn't on the list.

While Navan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here