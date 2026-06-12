Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.63, but opened at $20.75. Navan shares last traded at $20.2150, with a volume of 1,798,100 shares changing hands.

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More Navan News

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NAVN shares. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Navan from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Navan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Navan from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on shares of Navan in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Navan from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navan has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NAVN

Navan Trading Down 11.5%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a PE ratio of -9.58.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navan, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ariel M. Cohen sold 151,007 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $1,301,680.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,003,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,773.16. This trade represents a 13.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Eric Sindicich sold 51,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,033,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 549,251 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,870.20. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,592 shares of company stock worth $2,778,500. 63.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVN. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navan during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

Navan Company Profile

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

Further Reading

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