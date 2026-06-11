Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $31.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp's price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.92% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NAVN. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Navan in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Navan from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised Navan from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Navan in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Navan from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.07.

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Navan Stock Performance

Shares of NAVN stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.33. 6,774,283 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,610. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of -11.14. Navan has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navan will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navan

In other Navan news, CTO Ilan Ezra Twig sold 49,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $424,190.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 538,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,637,663.44. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Eric Sindicich sold 51,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,033,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 549,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,870.20. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 253,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,500 in the last ninety days. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navan during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Navan

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Navan posted Q1 results that beat expectations on both revenue and EPS, with revenue up 39.8% year over year and EPS of $0.08 versus expectations for a loss. The company also raised FY2027 revenue guidance above Wall Street estimates. Navan Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

Navan posted Q1 results that beat expectations on both revenue and EPS, with revenue up 39.8% year over year and EPS of $0.08 versus expectations for a loss. The company also raised FY2027 revenue guidance above Wall Street estimates. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more bullish after the print, with Mizuho, BTIG, and BMO all lifting price targets to $30 and maintaining positive ratings, reinforcing the view that recent execution is better than expected.

Analysts turned more bullish after the print, with Mizuho, BTIG, and BMO all lifting price targets to $30 and maintaining positive ratings, reinforcing the view that recent execution is better than expected. Positive Sentiment: Management said gross bookings surged 50% and enterprise demand remained strong, while the company cited accelerating growth and continued customer momentum. Navan raises revenue forecast amid enterprise client growth, strong demand

Management said gross bookings surged 50% and enterprise demand remained strong, while the company cited accelerating growth and continued customer momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Navan is also highlighting new AI-related product initiatives, including Gemini Enterprise integration and “Navan Anywhere,” which may support longer-term growth but are not an immediate financial catalyst. Navan Integrates AI Agents into Gemini Enterprise

Navan is also highlighting new AI-related product initiatives, including Gemini Enterprise integration and “Navan Anywhere,” which may support longer-term growth but are not an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One caution for investors is valuation: after the rally, Navan trades at a rich multiple, and some analysts say much of the growth is already priced in. A note from Seeking Alpha also pointed out that card and payment volume growth is lagging the core travel business, which could limit upside if expansion slows. Navan's Q1 Growth Impresses, But Valuation Is Very Expensive

Navan Company Profile

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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