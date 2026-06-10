Navan Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN reported a faster start to fiscal 2027, with executives pointing to strong corporate travel demand, customer ramp-ups, AI-driven product improvements and broader go-to-market momentum as drivers of first-quarter growth.

Chief Financial Officer Aurélien Nolf said first-quarter gross bookings reached $3.1 billion, up 50% year-over-year, while revenue rose 40% to $220 million. Non-GAAP operating margin was 11%, an increase of 900 basis points from the prior-year period. Nolf also said Navan had $681 million in cash and short-term investments and posted $2 million in free cash flow over the last 12 months, compared with a free cash flow burn of $52.4 million last year.

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“Fiscal 2027 is off to a very fast start,” Nolf said, adding that the company believes it is delivering “growth acceleration at a very large scale and operating leverage at the same time.”

Navan Raises Fiscal 2027 Outlook

Navan raised its full-year fiscal 2027 expectations, citing first-quarter performance, current go-to-market momentum and visibility into continued growth and profitability.

Full-year revenue: $907 million to $913 million, representing 30% growth at the midpoint.

$907 million to $913 million, representing 30% growth at the midpoint. Full-year non-GAAP operating profit: $76 million to $80 million, or a 9% margin at the midpoint.

$76 million to $80 million, or a 9% margin at the midpoint. Second-quarter revenue: $219 million to $221 million, representing 28% growth.

$219 million to $221 million, representing 28% growth. Second-quarter non-GAAP operating profit: $13.5 million to $14.5 million.

Nolf said the second-quarter outlook reflects a “seasonally slightly weaker summer season,” while adding that demand remains resilient. He said corporate travelers continue to use business travel to generate revenue, meet customers and support in-person team interactions.

In response to an analyst question, Nolf said travel price inflation accounted for 3 percentage points of the company’s 50% gross bookings growth in the first quarter. He described that impact as meaningful but “a small part” of the broader growth story, adding that prices appeared fairly stable in the second quarter compared with the end of the first quarter.

Executives Highlight Sales Momentum and Market Consolidation

Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Ariel Cohen said Navan “over-delivered” across geographies, industries and company sizes, with strength in both sales-led growth and product-led growth. He said market consolidation among competitors is prompting customers to reevaluate travel and expense platforms, increasing Navan’s participation in requests for proposals.

President Michael Sindicich said RFP volume was up more than 200% year-over-year again in the first quarter. He said the company is seeing “more and more customers” coming to Navan rather than requiring the company to push as heavily into the market.

Sindicich said Navan now has 45 Fortune 500 customers, up from 28 a year ago. He also said 38% of the company’s first-quarter customer wins came from the cohort of companies associated with American Express Global Business Travel, in response to an analyst question comparing Navan’s user experience with legacy providers.

Nolf added that sales-led enterprise customers typically begin booking a few months after contract signing and take several additional months to fully ramp, although the company is improving its ability to shorten that lag. He said product-led growth revenue doubled year-over-year in the first quarter, with a shorter path from customer interaction to bookings.

AI Remains Central to Product Strategy

Cohen repeatedly emphasized Navan’s AI strategy, saying many enterprise customers now have executive-level AI initiatives and that this is helping Navan get included in RFPs. He described Navan as an “agentic platform” that can reuse travel connectivity, industry knowledge and customer interaction data through AI agents across its platform and other platforms.

The company highlighted Cognition, its orchestration layer between AI agents and live human agents. Nolf said the system helps determine when a traveler should interact with AI, when a human should intervene and when both should be used in combination. He cited first-quarter disruptions including storms, TSA interruptions and war in the Middle East as examples of events that can create heavy support demand.

Nolf said Navan’s net promoter score was 45 and customer satisfaction score was 97, attributing those metrics in part to the company’s ability to blend AI and human support. He also said Navan has integrated with Gemini Enterprise, allowing Navan customers using Gemini Enterprise to book travel through that interface.

Cohen said Navan has increased usage of its own AI model to 30% from 20% “in few weeks.” He said the model is based on millions of interactions gathered over years and is more tailored to travel than general-purpose frontier models, making it faster, more accurate and cheaper in certain use cases. He did not provide a timeline for when Navan’s own model might handle a majority of AI interactions, but said it remains a focus for the AI team.

Travel Payments, Reed & Mackay and Yield

Cohen said Navan is using its balance sheet to accelerate its travel payments business, with growing attachment rates across the customer base. Nolf said payment volume grew 29% year-over-year in the first quarter, an acceleration from prior trends.

Analysts also asked about the migration of Reed & Mackay customers onto the Navan platform. Nolf said the transition is expected to occur over the next couple of years and did not have a meaningful impact on first-quarter gross margin expansion. He said some customers were migrated in the first quarter, including one that expanded its use of the platform.

Nolf said Reed & Mackay has a lower gross margin profile because it relies more heavily on human agents, so migration to Navan’s platform should become a margin tailwind over time.

On yield, Nolf said the company’s strategy is to gain share aggressively in a large addressable market. He said a higher mix of enterprise customers affects yield, but added that there has been no change within customer cohorts and that Navan is not growing by increasing discounts. He said larger enterprise customers are sticky and create opportunities to upsell additional products over time.

Management Discusses Expansion and Capital Priorities

Asked about acquisitions and partnerships, Sindicich said Navan has a track record of acquisitions including Comtravo, Reed & Mackay, Tripeur and Resia, but said the bar for M&A is “really high.” He described acquisitions as a tool rather than the company’s growth strategy, pointing to 50% year-over-year gross bookings growth as organic.

Potential acquisition areas include accelerating go-to-market strategy, extending the platform into adjacent travel categories such as meetings and events or VIP services, and expanding global service operations and licenses, Sindicich said.

Nolf said Navan has not provided a timeline for GAAP profitability but expects it to come “naturally at some point” as the business matures. He said the company remains focused on balancing investment in growth with margin expansion, supported by AI-driven automation, Reed & Mackay migration and overall operating leverage.

“We are very focused on our number one goal, which is to keep gaining share and grow this business very fast,” Nolf said.

About Navan NASDAQ: NAVN

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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