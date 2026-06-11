Navan Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NAVN)

Navan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,029 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 72% compared to the average volume of 1,178 call options.

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Navan Stock Up 13.3%

NASDAQ NAVN traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,172,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,277. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a PE ratio of -11.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Navan has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

Navan (NASDAQ:NAVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter. Navan's quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Navan will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Navan

In other news, President Michael Eric Sindicich sold 51,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,033,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 549,251 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,870.20. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Ilan Ezra Twig sold 49,210 shares of Navan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $424,190.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 538,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,663.44. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,592 shares of company stock worth $2,778,500. Company insiders own 63.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Navan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. purchased a new position in Navan during the fourth quarter worth about $852,658,000. a16z Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Navan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,497,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,088,000. Cosmic Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,930,000. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,332,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Navan

Here are the key news stories impacting Navan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Navan posted a strong Q1 beat, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.08 versus expectations for a loss, while revenue rose 39.8% year over year to $220.23 million. Navan Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

Navan posted a strong Q1 beat, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.08 versus expectations for a loss, while revenue rose 39.8% year over year to $220.23 million. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2027 outlook, with revenue guidance of $907 million to $913 million, above Wall Street estimates, signaling continued momentum in enterprise travel and expense demand. Navan lifts 2027 outlook on strong Q1 performance

The company raised its FY2027 outlook, with revenue guidance of $907 million to $913 million, above Wall Street estimates, signaling continued momentum in enterprise travel and expense demand. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive, including Citizens JMP raising its target to $38, Bank of America to $26, and Mizuho, BTIG, and BMO all lifting targets to $30, reinforcing the post-earnings upside narrative. Benzinga analyst target updates

Several analysts turned more constructive, including Citizens JMP raising its target to $38, Bank of America to $26, and Mizuho, BTIG, and BMO all lifting targets to $30, reinforcing the post-earnings upside narrative. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying also pointed to rising bullish sentiment, with options volume well above normal as traders positioned for more upside in NAVN. Benzinga unusual options trading

Unusual call buying also pointed to rising bullish sentiment, with options volume well above normal as traders positioned for more upside in NAVN. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage highlighted strong growth metrics such as 50% gross booking volume growth and tripled RFP activity, but also noted the stock’s valuation remains expensive after the recent rally. Navan's Q1 Growth Impresses, But Valuation Is Very Expensive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NAVN shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Navan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Navan from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Navan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Navan from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Navan in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navan has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Navan

About Navan

Navan NASDAQ: NAVN is a technology company that provides an integrated platform for corporate travel, expense management and business payments. The company combines online travel booking and itinerary management with expense reporting, corporate card services and payment processing to help organizations consolidate travel and T&E (travel and expense) workflows into a single system. Navan emphasizes a mobile-first user experience, automated reconciliation and policy controls to simplify administrative processes for finance and travel teams while improving the experience for travelers.

Navan’s offerings typically include online and mobile travel booking, real-time traveler support and duty-of-care features, automated expense capture and reporting, corporate card and virtual card issuance, and tools for payments and invoice management.

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