Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Angeliki Frangou Acquires 1,107 Shares

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,107 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,135.67. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,728,487 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $367,923,573.47. This represents a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,118 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.63 per share, for a total transaction of $82,318.34.

On Friday, May 22nd, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,116 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.30 per share, for a total transaction of $82,918.80.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,113 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.48 per share, for a total transaction of $84,009.24.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,160 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.24 per share, for a total transaction of $84,958.40.

On Monday, May 18th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,163 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,561.55.

On Friday, May 15th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,172 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.93 per share, for a total transaction of $83,129.96.

On Thursday, May 14th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,169 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.61 per share, for a total transaction of $83,712.09.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,134 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.69 per share, for a total transaction of $82,430.46.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,138 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $83,062.62.

On Monday, May 11th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,111 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.85 per share, for a total transaction of $82,047.35.

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Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NMM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 113,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,271. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.69. The firm's 50 day moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.58. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $357.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Navios Maritime Partners's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Navios Maritime Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Navios Maritime Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Navios Maritime Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navios Maritime Partners

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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