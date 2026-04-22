Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Should You Buy?

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,528,878 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session's volume of 24,083,602 shares.The stock last traded at $16.7080 and had previously closed at $15.33.

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Navitas Semiconductor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Navitas Semiconductor this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.78.

View Our Latest Report on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 3.15. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 254.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Chris Allexandre sold 9,236 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $82,477.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 813,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,262,974.39. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 98,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $1,058,078.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 735,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,925,790.18. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 509,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,814. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 104.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,450 shares of the company's stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 123,577 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 102.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,255 shares of the company's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 75.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,008 shares of the company's stock worth $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 2,514.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,237 shares of the company's stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 403,201 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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