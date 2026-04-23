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Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Navitas Semiconductor logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Navitas hit a new 52-week high intraday at $18.67 (last $18.47) on very heavy volume (≈83.3M shares), driven by the AI/power‑chip narrative, the addition of a former Broadcom executive to the board, and elevated retail/option flows.
  • Despite the rally, analysts remain skeptical — consensus is a Hold with a $6.78 price target — and the company reported negative EPS, a 59.4% year‑over‑year revenue decline last quarter, and technicals (RSI in the 80s) that signal elevated short‑term pullback risk.
  • Insiders sold roughly 509,016 shares (~$4.97M) over the last quarter even as institutional investors adjusted positions, with institutions owning about 46.1% of the stock and insiders still holding ~29.9%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 83276080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Key Stories Impacting Navitas Semiconductor

Here are the key news stories impacting Navitas Semiconductor this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 3.15.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 254.71%.The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ranbir Singh sold 389,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $3,704,193.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Allexandre sold 9,236 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $82,477.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 813,323 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,974.39. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 509,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,967,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 26.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 28,458 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $197,000. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,203 shares of the company's stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,438.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,834 shares of the company's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company's stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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