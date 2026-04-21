Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.20, but opened at $14.45. Navitas Semiconductor shares last traded at $16.5080, with a volume of 19,555,688 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NVTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.78.

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Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 18.4%

The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 3.15.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.95 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 254.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company's revenue was down 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navitas Semiconductor

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Ranbir Singh sold 389,096 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $3,704,193.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Allexandre sold 9,236 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $82,477.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 813,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,262,974.39. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 509,016 shares of company stock worth $4,967,814 over the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 309.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,376.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,285 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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