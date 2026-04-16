Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Up 9.2% - Time to Buy?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.2040. Approximately 11,779,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 22,418,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 3.15.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 254.71%.The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor's revenue for the quarter was down 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Todd Glickman sold 98,152 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $1,058,078.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 735,231 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,790.18. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ranbir Singh sold 389,096 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $3,704,193.92. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 509,016 shares of company stock worth $4,967,814 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,285 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,476 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,758 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Navitas Semiconductor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Navitas Semiconductor wasn't on the list.

While Navitas Semiconductor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here