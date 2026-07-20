Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $9.9710 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 330.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $11.46 on Monday. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 3.82.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Ranbir Singh sold 3,060,118 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $89,630,856.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,607,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,144,641.57. This represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 73,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $2,052,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,964 shares in the company, valued at $392,528.04. This represents a 83.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,989,478 shares of company stock worth $116,356,387. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 309.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,570 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 189.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $13.70 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $14.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.

Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.

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