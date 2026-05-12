Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Nayax had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

Here are the key takeaways from Nayax's conference call:

Nayax delivered a strong Q1, with revenue up 32% to $107 million , organic growth of 26% , and adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 13% . Management said it is reaffirming full-year 2026 guidance .

Nayax delivered a strong Q1, with , , and . Management said it is . The company’s platform scale continued to grow, with the installed base surpassing 1.5 million connected devices and the customer count reaching 120,000 . Total transaction value rose 33% to about $1.8 billion , supporting the recurring revenue model.

The company’s platform scale continued to grow, with the and the . Total transaction value rose , supporting the recurring revenue model. Profitability metrics improved, including recurring revenue up 27% and representing about 74% of total revenue . Nayax highlighted stronger processing margins near 40% and higher ARPU of $247, up 14% , driven by cashless conversion and higher-value verticals like EV charging, amusement, and car wash.

Profitability metrics improved, including and representing about . Nayax highlighted stronger and higher , driven by cashless conversion and higher-value verticals like EV charging, amusement, and car wash. Hardware sales were robust, rising 46% to about $28 million , helped by demand for the VPOS Media PIN-on-glass devices in Europe and broader market share gains. Management said hardware margins were temporarily pressured by promotions, but expects them to remain around current levels or slightly higher.

Hardware sales were robust, rising , helped by demand for the in Europe and broader market share gains. Management said hardware margins were temporarily pressured by promotions, but expects them to remain around current levels or slightly higher. Management described several growth initiatives, including the Lynkwell EV platform, Yello embedded banking in pilot, expansion in Brazil, and more use of AI across products and operations. The company also said its M&A pipeline is active and that it expects inorganic growth to contribute over time.

Get Nayax alerts: Sign Up

Nayax Stock Performance

NYAX traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,073. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Nayax has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $74.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nayax news, insider Aaron Samuel Greenberg sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $64,067.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,646,646.82. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Sagit Manor sold 1,754 shares of Nayax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $112,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,620.62. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,032 shares of company stock valued at $195,657.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYAX. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nayax by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,894 shares of the company's stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nayax by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 23,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Nayax from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Nayax from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Nayax in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nayax currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nayax

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nayax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nayax wasn't on the list.

While Nayax currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here