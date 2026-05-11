NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson's price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut NCR Atleos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of NCR Atleos from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.40 price target on shares of NCR Atleos in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of NCR Atleos from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.40 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR Atleos currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.27.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NATL

NCR Atleos Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NATL stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 190,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,771. NCR Atleos has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $48.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.24). NCR Atleos had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Atleos will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NCR Atleos by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in NCR Atleos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NCR Atleos by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 643 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Atleos in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of NCR Atleos by 407.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 878 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company's stock.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

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