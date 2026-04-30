NCR Voyix (VYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $576.7040 million for the quarter. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.960 EPS. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. NCR Voyix's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NCR Voyix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

NYSE:VYX opened at $6.87 on Thursday. NCR Voyix has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of NCR Voyix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYX. Boston Partners grew its position in NCR Voyix by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,796,446 shares of the company's stock worth $72,650,000 after purchasing an additional 799,058 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company's stock worth $20,025,000 after purchasing an additional 616,261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 458.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,019 shares of the company's stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 527,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,949,023 shares of the company's stock worth $19,880,000 after purchasing an additional 509,674 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NCR Voyix from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCR Voyix

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

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