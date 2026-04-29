NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.47 EPS

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($1.47), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.22 million. NCS Multistage had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.93%.

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NCS Multistage Trading Down 2.9%

NCSM traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,622. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $199.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.34. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCSM. Zacks Research raised NCS Multistage from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered NCS Multistage from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised NCS Multistage from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NCS Multistage currently has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCS Multistage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCS Multistage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 342.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company's stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the company's stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NCS Multistage by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,473 shares of the company's stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company's stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is an oilfield services company that designs, engineers and manufactures downhole completion systems for use in hydraulic fracturing operations across North America. Specializing in multi‐stage stimulation technologies, the company's product portfolio includes composite frac plugs, open‐hole frac systems and mechanical isolation tools that enable producers to optimize well performance in unconventional reservoirs. Its tools are employed in plug-and-perf operations, horizontal completions and re-entry applications, providing zonal isolation and pressure integrity throughout the fracturing process.

In addition to its core frac plug offerings, NCS Multistage provides a range of complementary services including on-site rig support, tool installation supervision and pressure testing.

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