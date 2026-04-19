NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy"

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NCSM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NCS Multistage from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCS Multistage currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

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NCS Multistage Stock Performance

NCS Multistage stock opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.91. NCS Multistage has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $77.45.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.90. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCS Multistage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in NCS Multistage by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the company's stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in NCS Multistage by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company's stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in NCS Multistage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the company's stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NCS Multistage by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,044 shares of the company's stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc is an oilfield services company that designs, engineers and manufactures downhole completion systems for use in hydraulic fracturing operations across North America. Specializing in multi‐stage stimulation technologies, the company's product portfolio includes composite frac plugs, open‐hole frac systems and mechanical isolation tools that enable producers to optimize well performance in unconventional reservoirs. Its tools are employed in plug-and-perf operations, horizontal completions and re-entry applications, providing zonal isolation and pressure integrity throughout the fracturing process.

In addition to its core frac plug offerings, NCS Multistage provides a range of complementary services including on-site rig support, tool installation supervision and pressure testing.

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