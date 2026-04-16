Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a "peer perform" rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NBIS. Bank of America started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.75.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $166.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of -114.23 and a beta of 4.20. Nebius Group has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $166.81.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. Research analysts predict that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $1,332,443.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 307,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,362,798.84. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total value of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,240 shares of company stock valued at $13,951,951.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 2,391.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter valued at about $238,511,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Research and sector pieces point to a genuine "compute bottleneck" that favors Nebius' business model — coverage highlights Nebius' ~$4.3B in fresh capital, a large Meta‑related deal and aggressive capacity scaling, supporting a fundamental growth story. Read More.

Research and sector pieces point to a genuine "compute bottleneck" that favors Nebius' business model — coverage highlights Nebius' ~$4.3B in fresh capital, a large Meta‑related deal and aggressive capacity scaling, supporting a fundamental growth story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets emphasize a growing AI cloud pipeline (approaching ~$4B) and longer contracts that improve 2026 revenue visibility — this outlook underpins investor optimism about near‑term sales and backlog. Read More.

Zacks and other outlets emphasize a growing AI cloud pipeline (approaching ~$4B) and longer contracts that improve 2026 revenue visibility — this outlook underpins investor optimism about near‑term sales and backlog. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish features and buy‑side writeups (e.g., 247WallStreet) tout Nebius' rapid revenue run‑rate and neocloud execution, which is fueling momentum and technical buying into the stock. Read More.

Multiple bullish features and buy‑side writeups (e.g., 247WallStreet) tout Nebius' rapid revenue run‑rate and neocloud execution, which is fueling momentum and technical buying into the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector/theme pieces list NBIS as a way to play the GPU shortage and AI‑infrastructure trade — positive thematic exposure but not a company‑specific catalyst on its own. Read More.

Sector/theme pieces list NBIS as a way to play the GPU shortage and AI‑infrastructure trade — positive thematic exposure but not a company‑specific catalyst on its own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple recent, pre‑arranged insider sales by director Elena Bunina (4/10, 4/13, 4/14) totaling tens of thousands of shares have been filed with the SEC; scheduled insider selling can weigh on sentiment despite being executed under 10b5‑1 plans. Read More.

Multiple recent, pre‑arranged insider sales by director Elena Bunina (4/10, 4/13, 4/14) totaling tens of thousands of shares have been filed with the SEC; scheduled insider selling can weigh on sentiment despite being executed under 10b5‑1 plans. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Capital downgraded NBIS from "strong‑buy" to "hold," a change that could temper momentum among some institutional investors. Read More.

Freedom Capital downgraded NBIS from "strong‑buy" to "hold," a change that could temper momentum among some institutional investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earlier quarterly results showed an EPS and revenue miss (Feb quarter), a reminder of execution risk even as the top‑line pipeline expands — a potential constraint on valuation until quarters show consistent beats.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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