Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Bank of America

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $240.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Bank of America's target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.73% from the company's previous close.

NBIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

NBIS traded down $5.11 on Monday, reaching $222.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,888,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997,729. Nebius Group has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $278.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business's 50-day moving average price is $172.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The company's revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nebius Group will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,403.64. The trade was a 50.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $416,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,006.40. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,898 shares of company stock valued at $130,681,379.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Nebius Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Nebius Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Nebius Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nebius Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nebius Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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