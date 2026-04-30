Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 2.1% - Time to Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $135.00 and last traded at $138.23. 12,573,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 15,307,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.19.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nebius Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 4.20.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%.The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 31,357 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $3,486,898.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,075,240.80. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 42,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,750,136.20. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,740 shares of company stock valued at $14,672,401.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

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