Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Up 4.2% - Still a Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $143.70 and last traded at $141.19. Approximately 14,557,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 15,334,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.51.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBIS shares. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $154.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Up 4.2%

The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.71 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm's fifty day moving average is $119.33 and its 200 day moving average is $105.77.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, Director Elena Bunina sold 6,250 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,185,527.74. The trade was a 14.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 868,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,067,617.97. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 129,740 shares of company stock worth $14,672,401 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nebius Group by 34,371.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,309,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nebius Group by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the company's stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth about $24,756,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nebius Group by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,169 shares of the company's stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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