Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price target suggests a potential downside of 36.18% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NBIS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $172.92.

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Nebius Group Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of NBIS stock traded up $18.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,433,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,680,391. The company's fifty day moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Nebius Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $233.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of -154.55 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nebius Group will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,005,176.76. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $1,332,443.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 307,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,362,798.84. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 146,441 shares of company stock worth $17,672,342 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Nebius Group News

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About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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