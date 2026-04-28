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NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Shares Down 10.7% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
NEC logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares down 10.7% — NEC shares fell to $27.5750 from a prior close of $30.87, with 83,111 shares traded (a 235% increase versus the average session volume of 24,817).
  • Valuation and momentum — The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E of 16.85 and beta of -0.47; the 50‑day SMA is $26.11 (below current price) while the 200‑day SMA is $32.10 (above current price).
  • Business profile — NEC Corporation is a Tokyo‑based multinational information and communications technology (ICT) provider offering network infrastructure, enterprise IT systems, software integration, data center platforms and cybersecurity services.
  • Interested in NEC? Here are five stocks we like better.

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF - Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.5750 and last traded at $27.5750. 83,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 24,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

NEC Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of -0.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

About NEC

(Get Free Report)

NEC Corporation, traded as NIPNF on the OTC Markets, is a Tokyo-based multinational technology company founded in 1899 as Nippon Electric Company. Over more than a century of operations, NEC has established itself as a leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for both public and private sector clients.

The company's core business activities span network infrastructure, enterprise IT systems, and software integration. NEC delivers end-to-end solutions in areas such as telecommunications networks, data center platforms, and cybersecurity services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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