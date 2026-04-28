NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Shares Down 10.7% - Here's Why

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF - Get Free Report) shares traded down 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.5750 and last traded at $27.5750. 83,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average session volume of 24,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

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NEC Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of -0.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.

About NEC

NEC Corporation, traded as NIPNF on the OTC Markets, is a Tokyo-based multinational technology company founded in 1899 as Nippon Electric Company. Over more than a century of operations, NEC has established itself as a leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for both public and private sector clients.

The company's core business activities span network infrastructure, enterprise IT systems, and software integration. NEC delivers end-to-end solutions in areas such as telecommunications networks, data center platforms, and cybersecurity services.

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