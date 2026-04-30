Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.30% from the company's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Glaukos from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair raised Glaukos to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.15.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Down 2.2%

Glaukos stock opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.69. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $113.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.44. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.78. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $130.23.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.89 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 36.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $1,760,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,207,448.28. This represents a 44.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 2,511 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $267,321.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,967 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,467,806.82. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 19,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,060 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 449,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $36,685,000 after acquiring an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $54,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 49,492 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 14.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $18,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Glaukos News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Glaukos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Glaukos reported Q1 revenue of $150.6M (up ~41% YoY) and EPS of ($0.18), beating consensus; management called out record net sales for the quarter. BusinessWire Q1 Results

Q1 beat — Glaukos reported Q1 revenue of $150.6M (up ~41% YoY) and EPS of ($0.18), beating consensus; management called out record net sales for the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY26 revenue guidance — Glaukos updated full‑year revenue guidance to $620M–$635M, above the prior consensus (~$613.7M), signaling stronger top‑line momentum. Guidance & Call Highlights

Raised FY26 revenue guidance — Glaukos updated full‑year revenue guidance to $620M–$635M, above the prior consensus (~$613.7M), signaling stronger top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Immediate market reaction after release — several outlets reported a sizable after‑hours rally following the earnings beat and guidance raise. OCBJ After‑Hours

Immediate market reaction after release — several outlets reported a sizable after‑hours rally following the earnings beat and guidance raise. Neutral Sentiment: Details and product commentary — management discussed drivers of the record sales and product mix on the earnings call; transcripts and highlights are available for deeper read. Earnings Call Transcript

Details and product commentary — management discussed drivers of the record sales and product mix on the earnings call; transcripts and highlights are available for deeper read. Negative Sentiment: Profitability still an issue — despite the beat, Glaukos remains unprofitable (negative net margin and negative ROE); Q1 EPS was a loss and analysts still model negative full‑year EPS, which could cap multiple expansion. Zacks Q1 Analysis

Profitability still an issue — despite the beat, Glaukos remains unprofitable (negative net margin and negative ROE); Q1 EPS was a loss and analysts still model negative full‑year EPS, which could cap multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Mixed near‑term reaction — although after‑hours prints showed strength, the stock is trading lower today as investors balance top‑line momentum against ongoing losses and execution risks (valuation and profitability remain key concerns). Earnings Snapshot

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

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