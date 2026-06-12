Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the textile maker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHOO. Wall Street Zen raised Steven Madden from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Steven Madden from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.13.

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Steven Madden Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $45.89 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $653.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $646.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Steven Madden

In other news, insider Christina Ciglar sold 5,147 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $230,276.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,848. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arian Simone Reed sold 648 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $25,900.56. Following the sale, the director owned 8,057 shares in the company, valued at $322,038.29. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,270 shares of company stock worth $276,992. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 86.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Steven Madden by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 892 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company's stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Inc NASDAQ: SHOO is a New York–based designer and marketer of fashion footwear, handbags and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of contemporary and lifestyle brands for women, men and children, including its core Steve Madden label as well as the Madden Girl and Dolce Vita brands. In addition to footwear, the company licenses its trademarks for use on apparel, eyewear and other fashion accessories.

Steven Madden distributes its products through multiple channels, including wholesale partners, e-commerce platforms and its own brick-and-mortar retail stores.

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