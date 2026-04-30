Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective points to a potential upside of 61.08% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SoFi Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.32.

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SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.78. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.32 per share, with a total value of $500,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,704,352 shares in the company, valued at $202,719,376.64. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $184,076.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 293,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,542,590.75. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 38,900 shares of company stock worth $705,398 and sold 218,422 shares worth $4,105,468. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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