Needham & Company LLC Increases ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target to $255.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price target indicates a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock's previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARM. New Street Research upgraded shares of ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $180.04.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ARM
ARM Price Performance
Shares of ARM stock opened at $237.30 on Thursday. ARM has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $239.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.08.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.360-0.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARM will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,830,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,616,680. This trade represents a 12.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 9,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $1,495,744.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 273,680 shares in the company, valued at $44,021,428. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 83,712 shares of company stock valued at $13,614,730 over the last 90 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting ARM
Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:
- Positive Sentiment: ARM beat consensus for the March quarter (EPS $0.60 vs. $0.58; revenue $1.49B vs. $1.47B) and set Q1 fiscal‑2027 guidance above Street expectations — the basic earnings and guidance beat underpins the rally. Reuters: Arm forecasts upbeat revenue
- Positive Sentiment: Management disclosed >$2 billion of customer demand for its new in‑house Arm AGI data‑center CPUs — a tangible early revenue pipeline that validates its move into AI chips. WSJ: Arm reports strong demand
- Positive Sentiment: Market reception and analyst activity show bullish interest: firms lifted targets (eg. Mizuho raise) and unusually large call‑option buying signaled active bullish positioning ahead of earnings. Benzinga: Mizuho raises target Invezz: pre‑earnings jump
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic shift: Arm is moving from a pure‑licensing model toward designing full CPUs for data centers — this can expand revenue but introduces execution risk and new competitive dynamics. Yahoo: shifting business model
- Neutral Sentiment: Full details are available in the earnings presentation and call transcript for investors who want to vet segment trends and order cadence. Seeking Alpha: slides Seeking Alpha: transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Volatility and profit‑taking erased much of the after‑hours gains: one report notes the entire ~13% after‑hours pop was wiped out overnight as traders digested valuation and rotation risks. That intraday reversal increases short‑term trading risk. Invezz: after‑hours reversal
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and competitive concerns remain — Arm’s premium multiples and the prospect of competing with some customers for data‑center CPUs were flagged by analysts and commentators as potential dampeners. Seeking Alpha: technical/valuation warning
ARM Company Profile
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Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.
Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.
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