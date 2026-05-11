Needham & Company LLC Increases Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $70.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.88% from the stock's current price.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liquidia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Liquidia to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.22.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Liquidia

Liquidia Stock Up 25.5%

Shares of LQDA traded up $10.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,188,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 0.41. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $53.93.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.44 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 209.33%. The company's revenue was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

In other Liquidia news, Director Stephen M. Bloch sold 62,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,248,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,188,935 shares in the company, valued at $78,670,323.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 139,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $5,595,114.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 353,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,183,709.84. This represents a 28.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 628,820 shares of company stock worth $24,801,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,038 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52,671 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 9.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,475,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,838,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,783,921 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,527,000 after buying an additional 151,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at about $38,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company's stock.

More Liquidia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Liquidia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Liquidia reported first-quarter 2026 results that beat expectations, with EPS of $0.52 versus consensus near $0.34-$0.41 and revenue of $132.87 million above estimates. Article Title

Liquidia reported first-quarter 2026 results that beat expectations, with EPS of $0.52 versus consensus near $0.34-$0.41 and revenue of $132.87 million above estimates. Positive Sentiment: The company said YUTREPIA generated about $130 million in net product sales, with more than 4,500 unique patient prescriptions and roughly 3,750 patients treated since launch, highlighting strong early commercial traction. Article Title

The company said YUTREPIA generated about $130 million in net product sales, with more than 4,500 unique patient prescriptions and roughly 3,750 patients treated since launch, highlighting strong early commercial traction. Positive Sentiment: Management also reported a third straight profitable quarter, with about $53 million in net income and $71 million in adjusted EBITDA, which may reassure investors about the company’s improving financial profile. Article Title

Management also reported a third straight profitable quarter, with about $53 million in net income and $71 million in adjusted EBITDA, which may reassure investors about the company’s improving financial profile. Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target on Liquidia to $59 from $50 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence after the earnings beat. Article Title

BTIG Research raised its price target on Liquidia to $59 from $50 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Liquidia also held an earnings call and released supporting materials, which may draw more attention to the company’s execution and pipeline progress. Article Title

Liquidia also held an earnings call and released supporting materials, which may draw more attention to the company’s execution and pipeline progress. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by the CEO could temper enthusiasm somewhat, though the market appears to be focusing more on the strong earnings and sales momentum. Article Title

About Liquidia

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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